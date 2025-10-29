APA (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on APA. UBS Group upped their target price on APA from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on APA from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on APA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on APA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on APA from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

APA Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of APA stock opened at $22.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.99. APA has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.42. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%.The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 2,709.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in APA by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in APA by 6,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in APA by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in APA by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

