Apple Inc. $AAPL is Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.8% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $269.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $269.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.69.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. CLSA upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $298.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.76.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

