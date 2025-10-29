Apple Inc. $AAPL is Headland Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Headland Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.7% of Headland Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Headland Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Salus Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.9% in the first quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sharpepoint LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $269.00 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $269.89. The company has a market cap of $3.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.68 and its 200 day moving average is $220.69.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. HSBC set a $220.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $279.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.76.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

