Apple Inc. $AAPL is Petros Family Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Petros Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.2% of Petros Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Petros Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Apple alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salus Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Melius Research set a $290.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $298.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $269.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.69. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $269.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.