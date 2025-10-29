Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Acquired by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.6% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $269.00 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $269.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Melius Research set a $290.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.76.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

