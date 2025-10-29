Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Bought by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 968,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,929 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 19.0% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Apple were worth $198,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salus Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Loop Capital raised Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $298.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.76.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $269.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.68 and its 200 day moving average is $220.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $269.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

