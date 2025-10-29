Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Chung Wu Investment Group LLC

Chung Wu Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.9% of Chung Wu Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its position in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $58,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $269.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $269.89.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $279.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.76.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

