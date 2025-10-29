Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 170,785 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 30.1% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 348,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,430,000 after purchasing an additional 80,607 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 108,508 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,238,490 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $253,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Finally, David Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 28.2% during the second quarter. David Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $269.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.69. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $269.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $279.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.76.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

