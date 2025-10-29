Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Holdings Lessened by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 349,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.1% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $71,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headland Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the second quarter. Headland Capital LLC now owns 42,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 968,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $198,749,000 after acquiring an additional 28,929 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.3% during the second quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 170,785 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 30.1% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 348,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,430,000 after acquiring an additional 80,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC set a $220.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.76.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $269.00 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $269.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

