argenex SE $ARGX Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in argenex were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARGX. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in argenex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenex during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of argenex by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of argenex in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in argenex by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

ARGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of argenex from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $818.00 target price on shares of argenex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of argenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of argenex from $880.00 to $887.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $882.00 target price on shares of argenex in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $817.53.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $836.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $759.62 and a 200-day moving average of $649.70. argenex SE has a 12-month low of $510.05 and a 12-month high of $855.46. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.46.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.90. argenex had a net margin of 40.98% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $866.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

