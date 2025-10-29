Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Raymond James Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$100.00 to C$110.00. Raymond James Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Aritzia traded as high as C$97.22 and last traded at C$96.86, with a volume of 336145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$96.19.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$81.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$87.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$85.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$94.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATZ

Aritzia Stock Performance

Aritzia Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$85.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.29.

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.