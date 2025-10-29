ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Up 2.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% on Monday after Weiss Ratings upgraded the stock from a hold (c+) rating to a buy (b-) rating. The stock traded as high as $1,060.73 and last traded at $1,059.98. 1,194,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,704,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,033.10.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ASML from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,051.60.

Institutional Trading of ASML

ASML Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 6.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,244,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,401,304,000 after buying an additional 250,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 26.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,079,000 after acquiring an additional 199,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 763,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,933,000 after acquiring an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 101.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,562,000 after acquiring an additional 367,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $413.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $905.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $794.83.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.857 dividend. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

