Aspiriant LLC Sells 4,923 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Aspiriant LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 38.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 31,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 19.2% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 158,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,258.92. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL opened at $267.47 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.34.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

