Autumn Glory Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,233 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.1% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 195,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $269.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.69. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $269.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.76.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

