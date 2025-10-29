Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Earns Market Perform Rating from Leerink Partners

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Leerink Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00. Leerink Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avidity Biosciences to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RNA

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

Shares of RNA opened at $69.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $70.51. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 97,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,069.50. The trade was a 17.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 50,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total transaction of $2,497,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,278,256.45. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 571,478 shares of company stock worth $26,310,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 1,635.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 1,659.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.