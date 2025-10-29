Ballast Inc. Has $388,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Ballast Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 90.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,952 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $458,104,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $534,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,042,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $305.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $839.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $318.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

