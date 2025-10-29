Bank of America Increases GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $365.00

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.27.

Shares of GE stock opened at $309.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $326.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $316.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.59.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 12.9% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.9% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

