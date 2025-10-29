Bank of America Raises Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $187.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $142.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s current price.

Get Insmed alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $140.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $121.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INSM

Insmed Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $165.29 on Monday. Insmed has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $168.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.The business had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.58, for a total transaction of $3,189,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,477,168.46. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 24,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $3,492,498.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899,848.78. The trade was a 30.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 152,657 shares of company stock valued at $21,442,198 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 15.6% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,961,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,745,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Insmed by 19,900.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.