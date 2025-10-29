Bank of America Upgrades Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) to “Buy”

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOCS. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Doximity from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $75.00 price objective on Doximity in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Doximity from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research lowered Doximity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.42.

Doximity Price Performance

DOCS stock opened at $66.56 on Monday. Doximity has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $85.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $114,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,721.62. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,394.76. This trade represents a 20.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,635,880. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,194,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,646,000 after acquiring an additional 990,923 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,219,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,158,000 after acquiring an additional 634,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,639,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,829,000 after acquiring an additional 261,319 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 53.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,162,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,162 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 54.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,969,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,280,000 after acquiring an additional 696,923 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

