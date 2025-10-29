Barclays Increases Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target to $55.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius Research started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ BKR opened at $47.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average is $41.89. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $50.92.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,772 shares in the company, valued at $588,600. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. This represents a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 32.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 132.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 678.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

