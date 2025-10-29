BARK (NYSE:BARK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BARK in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Shares of BARK stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $144.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. BARK has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $2.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BARK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BARK by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 211,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 87,977 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BARK by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 230,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of BARK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in BARK during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

