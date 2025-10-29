Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on III. Wall Street Zen raised Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

III stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.24 million, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 87.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 319,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 148,827 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the third quarter valued at $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 58.7% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 24,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the third quarter valued at $70,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

