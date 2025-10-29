Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $18.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $507.01 million, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the second quarter valued at $91,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 566.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

