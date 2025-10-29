Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.
View Our Latest Report on The Hackett Group
The Hackett Group Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the second quarter valued at $91,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 566.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Hackett Group
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Hackett Group
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- The Drone Arms Race: From Battlefield to Balance Sheet
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Why Wall Street Is Backing These 3 Comeback Stocks
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Intel’s Breakout Quarter: More Than a Beat, It’s a Declaration
Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.