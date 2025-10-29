BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Itau BBA Securities

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Itau BBA Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Get BBVA Banco Frances alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BBAR. Citigroup lowered BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Zacks Research lowered BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BBVA Banco Frances in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised BBVA Banco Frances to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBVA Banco Frances

BBVA Banco Frances Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of BBAR opened at $14.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.13. BBVA Banco Frances has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 6.65%.The business had revenue of $524.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.31 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BBVA Banco Frances

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PointState Capital LP grew its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 36.1% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,346,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,639,000 after purchasing an additional 888,235 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 9.8% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,021,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 180,137 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 30.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,852,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,568,000 after purchasing an additional 435,692 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,399,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 6.5% during the second quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BBVA Banco Frances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBVA Banco Frances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.