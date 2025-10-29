Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 64,110 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 250,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 64,110 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.1% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 23,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Headland Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headland Capital LLC now owns 42,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in Apple by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 968,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $198,749,000 after acquiring an additional 28,929 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apple from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.76.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
