Benchmark Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Stock Price

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Benchmark from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KRUS. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $67.00 target price on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 4.7%

KRUS opened at $60.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $735.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.01 and a beta of 1.76. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.58.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. Equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 3.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 42.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.2% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

