Bio-Techne (TECH) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $292.0160 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $316.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bio-Techne to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.46. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $80.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 506.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.5% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

