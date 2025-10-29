BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Short Interest Update

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,200,000 shares, an increase of 3,199,900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 653,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 653,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
BioPharma Credit Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BOPCF opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. BioPharma Credit has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $0.95.
About BioPharma Credit
