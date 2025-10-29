BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Short Interest Update

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,200,000 shares, an increase of 3,199,900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 653,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 653,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOPCF opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. BioPharma Credit has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $0.95.

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. BioPharma Credit PLC was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

