Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 4,211 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.1% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $44,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Broadcom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after buying an additional 4,550,647 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Broadcom by 36.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,638,512,000 after buying an additional 4,245,345 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 16.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,941,498,000 after buying an additional 4,077,910 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $372.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total transaction of $280,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,027.30. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

