Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.8750.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLMN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th.
NASDAQ BLMN opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.88 million, a PE ratio of -150.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $17.57.
Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
