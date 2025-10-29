Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.8750.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLMN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 83,825.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 72.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 28.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 505.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.88 million, a PE ratio of -150.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $17.57.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

