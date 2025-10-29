BNP Paribas Exane Upgrades Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) to “Neutral”

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BNP Paribas Exane from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $172.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Natera from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.89.

Natera Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Natera stock opened at $189.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.25 and a beta of 1.74. Natera has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $198.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.04.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $398,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 123,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,353,310.51. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 14,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,253,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 154,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,651,520. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,374 shares of company stock worth $9,108,022. 5.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

