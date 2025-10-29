Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6,002.8929.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Booking from $6,723.00 to $6,790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 target price on Booking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booking from $5,418.00 to $5,443.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th.

Booking Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,120.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,417.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,382.85. Booking has a 12-month low of $4,096.23 and a 12-month high of $5,839.41. The company has a market capitalization of $165.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $83.39 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booking will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,141.53, for a total transaction of $3,213,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,162,642.46. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total value of $79,379.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,729.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

