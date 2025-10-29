BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 87.27% from the company’s previous close.

Get BRC alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BRC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRC

BRC Trading Down 3.3%

BRCC opened at $1.34 on Monday. BRC has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $331.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.92.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). BRC had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.The company had revenue of $94.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.78 million. BRC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRC will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BRC

In related news, Director Steven Taslitz acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,786,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,925.93. This represents a 5.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BRC

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BRC by 30.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC increased its holdings in BRC by 0.7% during the first quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 3,301,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 23,047 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BRC by 4.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,871,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 72,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BRC by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 115,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRC by 204.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 651,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 437,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.