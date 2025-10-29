Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Holdings Lifted by LifeWealth Investments LLC

LifeWealth Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 175.3% in the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 64,038 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $372.97 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.16 and a 200-day moving average of $279.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp set a $460.00 target price on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

