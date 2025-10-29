Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by Prosperity Financial Group Inc.

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.3% of Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $372.97 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $374.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total transaction of $280,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,027.30. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
