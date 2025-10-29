Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by Prosperity Financial Group Inc.

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.3% of Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $372.97 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $374.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total transaction of $280,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,027.30. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.