Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp set a $460.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Arete Research raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $372.97 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

