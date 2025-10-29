Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its position in Broadcom by 175.3% in the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 64,038 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 27.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,012,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 34.8% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 5.6% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 3.0%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $372.97 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.15, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.21.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.