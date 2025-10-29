Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Holdings Boosted by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $372.97 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $374.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.15, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

