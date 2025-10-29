Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Holdings Raised by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.2% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 161,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2,839.2% in the second quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,925,000 after purchasing an additional 59,311 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 39.5% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total transaction of $280,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,027.30. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $372.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

