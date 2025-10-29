Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Position Trimmed by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total transaction of $280,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,027.30. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $372.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.16 and its 200-day moving average is $279.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

