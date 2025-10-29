Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Position in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 186.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 226.9% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.6%

FE opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75. FirstEnergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.20%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.560 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.