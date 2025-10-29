Brookstone Capital Management Has $291,000 Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in CarMax were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 6,129.3% in the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.9% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 163,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $1,753,000.

KMX stock opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average is $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 1.98%.The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Zacks Research lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on CarMax from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on CarMax from $81.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CarMax from $74.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

