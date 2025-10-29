Brookstone Capital Management Sells 536 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,426,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.56.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $87.96 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average of $87.44.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 19.90%.The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $201,006.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 92,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,837,694.99. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.