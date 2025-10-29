Brookstone Capital Management Sells 71,983 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,983 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 116,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.18.

Insider Activity

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 45,798 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $470,345.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,557,401 shares in the company, valued at $15,994,508.27. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $10.63.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.39 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 19.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a oct 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1,417.0%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.93%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.