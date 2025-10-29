BTIG Research Increases Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Price Target to $365.00

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $305.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $425.00 price target on Carpenter Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.83.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 2.7%

NYSE:CRS opened at $309.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.08. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $138.61 and a 52-week high of $326.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.18 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tony R. Thene sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.99, for a total value of $4,654,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 535,019 shares in the company, valued at $131,074,304.81. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $843,762.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,240,400. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 28,124 shares of company stock worth $6,890,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

