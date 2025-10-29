BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amentum (NYSE:AMTM)

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMTM. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amentum from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amentum from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amentum from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amentum from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.55.

Amentum Stock Performance

Shares of AMTM opened at $21.87 on Monday. Amentum has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Amentum had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. The business’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amentum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amentum will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amentum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Securities LLC boosted its position in Amentum by 2.6% during the second quarter. American Securities LLC now owns 45,026,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,839 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Amentum by 13.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,577,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,131 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Amentum by 19.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,030,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amentum by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,078,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,117,000 after purchasing an additional 501,898 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Amentum by 52.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,460,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,011 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

