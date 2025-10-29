BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $56.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 314.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.68. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 428.48% and a negative return on equity of 130.47%. Syndax Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 984.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dennis Podlesak sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $304,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 191,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,525.92. This represents a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 157,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $2,581,407.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,027.01. This represents a 34.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 195,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,904 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 103.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $132,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

