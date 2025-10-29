BTIG Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 78.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATLC. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Atlanticus from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Atlanticus from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanticus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Atlanticus Price Performance

Shares of ATLC opened at $58.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Atlanticus has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $78.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.65. The company has a market cap of $888.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.15.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 8.51%.The company had revenue of $393.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlanticus will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atlanticus

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $124,780.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,529.88. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanticus

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATLC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at $696,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

