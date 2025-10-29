Buenaventura Mining (BVN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $355.5650 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, October 31, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET.

Get Buenaventura Mining alerts:

Buenaventura Mining Price Performance

Shares of BVN opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. Buenaventura Mining has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buenaventura Mining

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Buenaventura Mining by 11.8% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,858,519 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,937,000 after acquiring an additional 302,523 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,278,411 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,982,000 after purchasing an additional 25,440 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 2,318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 633,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 606,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 550,408 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 48,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 27.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 431,392 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 91,705 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BVN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Buenaventura Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Buenaventura Mining from $19.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Buenaventura Mining

About Buenaventura Mining

(Get Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Buenaventura Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buenaventura Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.