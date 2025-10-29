Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR Position Boosted by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.8% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 363.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $119.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.62. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $194.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.23.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, September 15th. KeyCorp set a $145.00 price target on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.19.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

